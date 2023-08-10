8.4 C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
France denies accusations of destabilising Niger

France has denied accusations by the military junta in Niger that it planned to destabilise the country.

Earlier the junta said French soldiers had freed captured jihadists, in order to attack military positions and that a French aircraft had breached the country’s airspace, which was closed on Sunday.

But the government in Paris said the flight in question had been authorised by Niger’s armed forces.

The coup leaders detained elected President Mohamed Bazoum last month and have since rebuffed diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Mr Bazoum earlier and assured him of ongoing support.

