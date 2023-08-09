Catholic Priest places ex-Ohanaeze chairman, 300 others on monthly salary

By Uzo Ugwunze

In his bid to better the welfare of the elderly in his Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, founder and Spiritual director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Wednesday, placed no fewer than 300 elderly people that included ex-chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the State, Elder Chris Eluemuno, on monthly salary.

The payment which commenced immediately at Afunwa Shopping Mall/Events Centre, venue of the event, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, attracted virtually all the elderly men and women from 75 years and above.

According to the cleric who is called Ebube Muonso, by his admirers, the 300 beneficiaries whose ages range from 75 years and above, are placed on #5000 monthly and the payment will continue until he dies.

Quoting Biblical version to buttress the need to support the needy the fiery Catholic Priest said, “In John 10:10, Christ said that He came so that you may have life and have it in abundance. I am taking part in the Christ Ministry because Christ preached the good news and gave food to the poor people.

“It is always good to take care of the elderly ones, I have special package for their hospital bills, though secretly. I will open up an account for them, I have soft spot for the elderly. I will continue to pay them the salary until I die. I will write it as a will.

“I will open an investment that will be yielding money for the apostolate to the elderly and generation yet unborn. I thank my parents for sending me to school, education is an enabler,” he further disclosed.

On advice to the youths in the community he stressed the need for them to engage in legitimate business adding that hard work pays instead of living life of recklessness lamenting that some may be misled.

Listing the countries that need the gospel through him presently to include, Australia, Glasgow, California, Turkey and Canada, he said they needed him because he has been able to touch so many lives.

Expressing satisfaction with the kind gesture of the cleric, the ex-Ohanaeze chairman, Eluemuno, said that, “Ebube Muonso is about forty something years old and remembers those that are 75 and above. I am 75 years old. It was former Governor Peter Obi that first introduced this care for the elders in the State but the scheme fizzled out when he left.

“It is a remarkable venture, I thank the cleric, it shows that our Nkwelle-Ezunaka community has produced a son. I am one of the beneficiaries, as I am 75 years now. It is a commendable venture,” he stated.

Earlier, the President General of the community, Chief Willie Okafor and chairlady of the Iyom society, Mrs Iyom Irene, expressed satisfaction with the kind gesture of the Rev. Fr Ebube Muonso and prayed God to keep him for them.

According to Chief Okafor, God gave the cleric to the community to assist in both human capital and infrastructural development even as he urged the youths to emulate him.

Speaking, Hon. Ifeanyi Chukwurah Afunwa, owner of the shopping mall, expressed delight with the kind gesture by the Priest and urged the youths to emulate him and honour the aged.

Also speaking, the manager of the elders salary scheme, Hon. Ubaka Onwuanyi, commended the Priest for coming to the rescue of the elderly and prayed God to continue to guide and protect him.

In their various remarks, head of Ogbuefi society, (grand patron) Ogbuefi Willy Ayadike, Chief Christopher Igwenagu, among others, prayed for the cleric and commended him for the kind gesture.