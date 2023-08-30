Flood: Tiv socio cultural group, MUT, tasks FG on dredging of River Benue, construction of dam

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

As part of measures to tackle persistent flooding in the country and boost the socio economic development of Benue state, the Tiv Socio Cultural Organization in Benue state, Mdzough U Tiv, (MUT), has called on the Federal Government to dredge River Benue and also construct a dam at Sati Ikov in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

President General of the organization, CP Iorbee Ihagh, a retired Comptroller of Prisons, made this call in a message, he and Secretary General, Luther Iorbee, signed on behalf of the Tiv people to congratulate the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev.

Ihagh, who appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding one of their own worthy to serve in his cabinet, urged Professor Utsev to run an inclusive, transparent and people oriented administration to attract the desired dividends of democracy to the state.

He explained that the dredging of the River Benue would not only curtail the perennial flooding experienced by the country but will also enhance water transportation and facilitate the establishment of a seaport in Makurdi making the state the hub of commercial activities in the country.

The organization assured President Tinubu and Professor Utsev of their support to honour the social contract the administration entered with Nigerians in the last general elections.

They also prayed God to grant Utsev the wisdom and strength to serve the nation by repositioning the ministry for the benefits of citizens and make Benue people and the young generations proud.