Orison stops Bauchi Assembly from screening of  Auditor-General Nominee

Orison stops Bauchi Assembly from screening of  Auditor-General Nominee
Bauchi-House-of-Assembly

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Umar Usman Duguri

Orison stops Ishaku Yankari from screening and confirmation as the Bauchi State Auditor General by the state house of assembly.

The House had received a message from the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad forwarding the name of Mr. Yankari as nominee for confirmation as Auditor General of Bauchi State.

Presenting the message of the Governor, the Majority Leader said that the letter came after the House had initially rejected the one earlier sent because it did not follow the procedure of the House.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, who presided over the plenary, said that the House rejected the previous letter because it was signed by an unauthorized person.

He also said that, “now that the letter is signed by the Secretary to the State Government in accordance with the House Rules, the House will go ahead with the legislative processes on the matter.

The House referred the screening of the nominee to the House Committee on Public Account, and was given one week to report back.

However, the House received a petition from one Munkaila Y Abubakar against the nomination of Mr Yankari as substantive Auditor General of the state.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petition, Hon. Habibu Umar laid the petition before the House.

The  House referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petition and House Committee on Public Service.

This development receives commendation from all and sundry.

