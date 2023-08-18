Journalists Galvanize Support To Sustain Peace In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ has stated its readiness to partner a peace loving and promoting organization known as Imo Christian Youths Peace Initiative, ICYPI in a bid to sustain long lasting peace in the state.

The expression of partnership was made at Imo Youth Peace Parley held by ICYPI to commemorate World International Youth Day on Saturday 12th August, 2023 at RockView Hotels Owerri, Imo state.

Speaking at the event, the Imo NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma JP who lauded the move of the organizers to hold the programme, expressed happiness that Imolites are embracing peace and finding ways to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

Comrade Nwanguma added that the struggle for peace to reign supreme in Imo state is not a one-man or government task but a collective role of Imolites because it concerns everybody despite their location at any given time.

He advised that the youths be actively engaged so as to be peace-focused, adding that an idle man is the devil’s workshop.

“The issue of peace is very important as Nobody is safe and free where there is no peace even journalists are equally involved. Insecurity affects everybody both believers and unbelievers

“Imo NUJ will partner and support any move to sustain peace in Imo Stat, NUJ will also support you in anyway to ensure that this vision of ICYPI will go beyond Imo state”

Comrade Nwanguma however decried the nonchalant attitude of citizens towards peace and security with the view that it is the sole responsibility of the government.

Earlier in his address, the Convener of the peace parley, Barr. Onuchukwu Green Nnabugo emphasized the importance of peace as well as the programme in realities on ground in the state.

Barr. Nnabugo said the programme was geared towards sensitization and enlightenment of Imo people in general, noting that a lot has to be done to change the narrative over the years as it concerns peace and security in the land.

“This meeting will kickstart or push a youth movement that will enlighten the people who are actually the leaders of not just tomorrow but Today on the need to be peaceful and see Imo state as our own. When we see it as part of our daily activities, then we will push it beyond, so it is not a day or week long programme but a continuous programme. So we seek your collaboration and today will be an official birth of ICYP, an Initiative we will use to run the vision of peace in Imo” he revealed.

He commended Imo Journalists for championing the course of peace advocacy, and enlightenment in society, adding that more will be done for people to see and know the way forward with peace.