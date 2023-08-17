Emefiele Sheds Tears As Court Fixes New Date For Arraignment

By our Special Correspondent.

The embattled former Apex bank Boss Godwin Emefiele today broke down in tears in court while feigning to make a phone call.

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory has however adjourned the alleged N6.9bn procurement case against the suspended Central Bank Governor, to August 23.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu on Thursday adjourned the matter following the absence of the other two defendants in the matter.

Emefiele was supposed to be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.