We won’t condone crime, cultism, drug addiction in Umuawulu community, monarch, stakeholders warn youths

By Chuks Eke

Youths in Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state have been warned to steer clear of criminal tendencies, cultism and drug addiction in the area, to avoid ruining their lives and at the same time attracting the wraths of society.

Traditional of Umuawulu, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu and his traditional Prime Minister (Onowu), Sir Emma Ezenwaji who sounded this note of warning while commissioning a security house built for their vigilante operatives by High Chief Azubuike Ekweozor (Ide Umuawulu, Nwanayoeze), a philanthropist from the area, said youths indulging in crime, cultism and drug addiction do not have bright future.

Igwe Egwuonwu and Onowu Ezenwaji contended that if High Chief Ekweozor had taken to drugs, cultism and crime, he would not have been healthy, wealthy and composed enough to put up such an edifice for the community vigilante operatives to have a conduce environment to operate.

They said the rate at which our youths initiate themselves into various cult groups and at the sane time take to crime after addiction of hard drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine, (mkpurummiri) is a worrisome development and urged them to refrain from the ugly trend.

According to the monarch, “How can one live a life of cultism and Methamphetamine addiiction and prosper. The likes of late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first President of Nigeria, Dangote and others, if they were involved in hard drugs addiction would they have gone this far in life?”

“We must put a stop to this incessant hard drugs addiction in our community by the youths. The security and youths should assist in the fight against the addicts, we must flush them out, we want good news in the community,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the philanthropist who built the security house for the community and handed it over to the monarch, High Chief Azubuike Ekweozor had explained that he decided to build and furnish the security house because security was a major priority in the area.

“I don’t put money in security because I have the money to put but because of safety of lives and property of Ndi Umuawulu. After God, you think of security, for one to sacrifice himself guarding others, it is not easy,” he stated.

In his own speech, the Igwe-elect of Isiagu Kingdom, Chief Gilbert Okoye praised the people of Umuawulu which he described as a neighbouring community to his Isiagu kingdom, for their unity of purpose.