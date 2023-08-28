Bauchi Commisioner of Agriculture assumes office, pledges empowering farmers in modern technology

From: Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Agriculture in Bauchi State, Professor Simon Madugu Yalams has assumed office with a promised to empowering farmers with modern technology.

Professor Yalams, before his appointment as Agric Commisioner, he was a lecturer in the department of technical and vocational education at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University (ATBU) and Director National Open University, Bogoro study centre.

Yalams assured that the people of Bauchi State particularly farmers would be happy as the government will through the Agric ministry provide farm inputs and supplying their needs with order food items to boost in the State.

Professor Yalams explained that the state Ministry of Agriculture will look on how to train farmers on a variety of crops production in modern technology such as rice, maize, wheat, yam and cassava to enable the State to become self-sufficient in food production.

He said that “As the Commissioner for Agriculture “I recognized the enamous responsibility placed on my neck and I promised to contribute positively towards the achieving the goals of governor Bala Mohammed led administration especially in Agricultural sector.

Adding that “I will ensure that empowering our farmers with modern technology and smart farming system is achievable through value chain and agro processing is been practicalized.

Yalams promise to work with other ministry’s departments and urged workers in the ministry to fully support him in order to see success of the prestigious ministry.

Professor Yalams, expressed his appreciation to governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for seeing him worthy to be part of his cabinets, promise to work according to his decision and the entire good People of Bauchi State.

While during the handing over note, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Yakubu Jibrin Abdullahi, Welcomes the newly appointed commisioner, telling him that he comes at the right time that capable and competent workers are available to work with him.

Abdullahi said ” We work here in the ministry of Agriculture as a team and family, promised to fully support your administration for the development of Bauchi State.

Also family members of the newly appointed Commisioner, Mr. Isa’ac Yalams appreciated God for making the day a reality as their elder brother officially took over to lead the State ministry of Agriculture.

Isa’ac thanked governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of the state for appointing one of their family members to be part of his cabinets, promisig to be advising him to do the right thing for the State.

He urged workers in the ministry to join hands with their brother for better Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

Isa’ac Yalams call on the good people of Tafawa-Balewa local government area, Bauchi to continue praying for the newly appointed Commisioner to start his work with the fear of God and to give him more knowledge and years to deliver well.