Monday, August 28, 2023
EFCC Arrests Five for Forging ONSA, AGF's Letterhead

Crime
EFCC Arrests Five for Forging ONSA, AGF’s Letterhead
EFCC Arrests Five for Forging ONSA, AGF’s Letterhead

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on August 24, 2023 arrested five people for allegedly using forged letterheads of the Offices of the National Security Adviser and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects are Mr. Yakubu Hamza Mohammed, Mr. Bashir Ladan, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, Mr. Steven Anom and Mr. Mohammed Bello.

They allegedly conspired and used the letterheads to produce fake employment and recommendation letters for a fee, to unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

