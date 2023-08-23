8.4 C
Anambra market PG commend Soludo, others for peaceful election in Umuawulu

S/East
The newly elected PG, Barrister Chris Ekweozor and other Town Union executives of Umuawulu community
By Uzo Ugwunze

The President General of Building Materials International market, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Jude Nwankwo(Ochendo Umuawulu) has commended Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of election in Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area that produced Chief Chris Ekweozor, as the President General, PG, of the community.

Chief Nwankwo (Ezeudo Building materials) who described the election as free, fair and credible, also commended the electoral committee, government delegates from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, people of the community and security operatives for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“The people of Agbana quarters made their choice and we are happy about that. Chief Ekweozor is a member of the cabinet and a sound lawyer. He should carry everybody along. Everybody won the election.

“He should ensure all quarters are developed, dividends of democracy should be given to all quarters, he should fight for the completion of the town hall, provision of electricity and raestoration of peace and security.

“I also commend High Chief Azubuike Ekweozor, (Ide), for building the community security house. He is a philanthropist, we know he has been trying his best for the development of the community and should not relent,” he pleaded.

Recall that Chief Ekweozor on Saturday August 19, 2023 won the election with 255 votes against his closest rival, Chief Sunday Aniebonam, who got 206 votes while the third position, Chief Peter Nwafor got 20 votes.

The newly elected Umuawulu PG, Barrister Ekweozor in his acceptance speech appreciated the entire people of Umuawulu for choosing him as their leader saying that he would do his best with the entire executive to take the community to the next level.

