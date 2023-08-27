Anambra Community, Ebenator Commends Soludo for Intervention on Deadly Erosion Site

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

It was a moment of recalibration and fruitful deliberation, as members of the Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.) held their 2023 August General Meeting and charted a new course for the progress of the community.

Held over the weekend at the community’s Civic Centre, the meeting also had in attendance, members of different branches of the Union, who came both to register their patriotism and to identify with the progressive vision of the community.

In his address at the event, the President General of E.D.U., Prof. Anthony Okechukwu, presented a comprehensive account of the Union’s activities, highlighting some of the challenges faced by the community, and some of the developments recorded in the town from the time of the last meeting to the present, amidst the various setbacks and challenges witnessed by the community.

He appreciated Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, for the government’s intervention on the deadly erosion site in the community, and the ongoing erosion control project in on the site, which he described as a prayer answered, given that the erosion is one of the major challenges bedeviling the community.

Giving the situation report of work at the erosion site popularly known as Ibo Ebenator, the PG explained that the work was currently at halt due to persistent rain, adding that the construction will resume once the rainy season is over. He also reassured of the community’s continued support to the visionary leadership of the Soludo Administration; while urging him to continue his good works.

The PG, Prof. Okechukwu, who highlighted some of the community’s self-help projects and self developmental efforts within the period under review, also extended the E.D.U.’s appreciation to individuals who have facilitated or contributed to the community’s development in one way or the other, especially in such areas and initiatives like drainage construction, rerouting the town’s electricity supply line through Ekwulobia, road construction, transformer donation, and provision of educational-related assistance, among other efforts.

He also highlighted some of major needs of the community at the moment, including good road network, solar power at the primary healthcare center in the community, solar lights at the Civic Centre, renovation of dilapidated facilities at the town’s secondary school, toilet facilities at the town’s Market, fencing of the Civic Centre, and converting of some public boreholes in the community from being generator-powered to being solar-powered, among other needs. The PG also sought the assistance of both government and individuals in solving the problems, in line with the community’s age-old motto of “Ibu Anyị Danda”

In tandem with the President General’s plea on the community members to unite and actively engage in resolving the challenges, the members also collaboratively discussed potential solutions and charted a collective path forward, thereby registering their unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the ancient peaceful and autonomous community, Ebenator.