8 LGA, 56 communities seeks urgent intervention to avert impending flood in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The affected people in 8 local government area and 56 communities of Bauchi state have urged the government at all levels to come to their aids to assist them ahead of the impending flooding in their respectives areas.

The call was made by the district head in Bauchi, Alh Nuru Adamu Jumba during a Sensitization Engagement on Flood Disaster Preparedness and Response being organized for stakeholders Tuesday in Bauchi, said the meeting is timely considering the present situation in the State.

Jumba said the identified 56 communities and 8 local government areas are in dire need of government intervention in mitigating and reduction of the flooding ahead of the NiMET prediction.

According to him, “This meeting was the first of its kind in the State were communities coming from different locations to brainstorm and come up with solutions on a particular issue that’s affecting them like this one of flooding”,

He call on the communities and religious leaders and the general public to support the government in achieving its tasks to mitigate on the persistent flooding.

In his response, the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir who double as State Coordinator Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project said the State government has put the necessary major in mitigating the impending flood in identified areas in the state.

According to him, the government has already set a team of medical experts that wouldn’t work 24/7 in all the IDPs camps of the affected communities.

He disclosed that this stakeholders meeting is one of the major taking by the present government with a view to brainstorm on the how, why and ways of solving the situation.

He further disclosed that the agency had also constituted a number of community engagement officer to work with the affected communities in identifying the major issues and proper solutions within the community level.

The DG named the prone local government areas as Bauchi, Zaki, Gamawa, Itas Gadau, Giade, Jama’are, Kirfi and Shira

Corroborating, the representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Orientation Agency (NOA) Adamu Na Yola and Nuru Kobi all attributed the situation as a result of man made, urged people to work with the government advises and directives to save live’s of their families.

Our correspondent report that the meeting was attended by experts and heads of various organisations including SEMA, NOA, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment and Housing and Environment among others.