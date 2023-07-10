Ugochinyere Accuses Uzodinma Of Plotting Against Akpabio, Abbas – Passes Vote Of Confidence On 10 Assembly

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has accused Imo State Governor and chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, of being the brain behind APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu’s rejection of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Recall that the Senate President and the Speaker had on Tuesday separately announced the principal officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

But, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC immediately disowned the choice of the principal officers for the majority party announced by Akpabio and Abbas, saying the party had not officially communicated with both presiding officers.

Reacting to the development, Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed alleged that Governor Uzodimma was working with Adamu to undermine the cross-party joint task efforts and smooth run of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

Ugochinyere claimed Uzodinma was still pursuing his failed pre-primary agenda to stop the emergence of Tinubu to favour his longtime ally, Ahmed Lawan, whom Uzodinma was alleged to have dreamt of running with as presidential candidate and running mate.

He said the hostile efforts of Uzodinma and Abdullahi Adamu before their party primaries was the same agenda that is playing out with the recent attempt to undermine the choice of principal officers made by federal lawmakers.

Ugochinyere said all lawmakers have confidence in 10th National Assembly leadership, and were in support of the principal officers as chosen by Akpabio and Abbas.

He recalled how Uzodimma was reluctant to endorse Akpabio and Abbas after the ruling party announced them as consensus candidates.

According to him, Governor Uzodimma was part of the plan to support a Senate presidency candidate other than the choice of the ruling APC, adding that he only caved in and pledged his support when he realised his preferred candidate will lose.

The lawmaker while passing vote of confidence on the recently announced principal officers of the 10th National Assembly announced by the Speaker and Senate President, said that nobody can change the decision freely made by members except the members themselves as spelt out under Order 7 Rule 4 of the standing orders of the House.

Ikenga, advised President Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to cut Uzodimma to size before it’s too late and be very careful in dealing with him before he derail the current government like Imo state where governance and human lives have been turned upside down.

Ugochinyere said, “No doubt, Imo State Governor and Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma is the brain behind APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu’s rejection of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“Remember Adamu spoke at a meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, led by Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, met with members of the National Working Committee, NWC. Adamu’s statement obviously was a result of what he was told by Uzodimma. Uzodimma is a trouble maker who is never satisfied with anything good. We saw how reluctant he was to endorse Akpabio and Abbas after the ruling party announced them as consensus candidates. He claims to be a loyal party man but it took him weeks before he finally announced that he’s supporting his party’s choice.

“The lawmakers are in full support of the choice of principle officers as announced by the Speaker and Senate President. The lawmakers chosen represents all region and parties, so the nass leadership were considerate in their choices. I think the ruling party made a wrong decision in choosing Uzodimma as Chairman Progressive Governor’s Forum. I therefore advise President Tinubu and the Department of State Services to politically cut him to size before he brings the leadership rascality he currently displays in Imo to the national level.”

