In Awka, Houseboy Hits UNIZIK Lecturer to Death with Pestle (pestle)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man has murdered a young lecturer working with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The incident happened on Friday night at Ifite village in Awka, the State capital.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the lecturer who belonged to the Psychology Department, simply identified as Chima, was murdered shortly after a brief argument with his houseboy, which led to a fight between the two.

This was corroborated by videos currently trending on the social media, which show the suspect as he confessed to have truly killed the lecturer with a pestle.

He said, “When he came back, he told me to cook rice. And as I was cooking the rice, he asked me why I did not wash plates. I did not reply him anything. And then, he further asked why I wasn’t responding to his question.

“In the process, he slapped me. But I told him I usually have ears problem, and that people don’t slap me. As I was saying that, he angrily asked if I was still talking while he was talking. And therefore, he slapped me again, and brought out cain and start flogging me all over.

“Then in the process, I got angry, and we started fighting. It was also in the process of that fight that I picked up the pestle in the kitchen and hit him on the head.”

The suspect also confessed to have hit Chima with the pestle up to three times before he stopped, after he had fallen on the ground, in the pool of blood.

The video also shows the deceased lying lifeless in the hospital bed, while his bereaved relatives gathered to behold and mourn him, alongside his friends and some hospital officials who we are also interrogating the suspect.

It was also gathered that while Chima’s friends and the suspect were rushing him to the hospital that night for medical attention after the encounter, he (the suspect), was attempting to choke to death right inside the vehicle where he was sitting close to him.

“It was in the process that we discovered what was going on and therefore hit of his hand and started suspecting him. As that was going on also, the victim who was still alive then, used his last strength to cough out the suspect’s name, before he finally gave up the ghost,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

Meanwhile, the suspect was said to have denied knowing anything about Chima’s death, but eventually confessed to the crime after he was tortured by the doctor on duty at the hospital that night.

“In his confessions, he first said that it was the girlfriend of the deceased who visited him that night that attacked him. However after some more tortures, he eventually confessed that he was the person who killed Chima with pestle,” the source said.

A source close to the scene of the incident also alleged that the Abakaliki-born suspect bruised the deceased’s body with knife after hitting him to unconsciousness, so as to make it appear as if he was attacked by a third party. Though the suspect denied the allegation.

All the efforts made to get the reactions of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on the matter, proved abortive, as as he was yet to respond to messages sent to him, as at the time of this publication.

Watch the videos below

