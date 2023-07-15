NSCDC nab two men on charges of dollar counterfied in jigawa

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse

Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC says it has arrested two men, Danladi Umar a 25 year old, a resident of Tashar Musawa, in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State and Abdurrahman Khalid 35 years of Abuja Quarters, Gumel local government area of Jigawa State on count charges of dollar counterfeiting and criminal conspiracy contrary to sections 369 and 96 and punishable under section 329 and 97 of the penal code law of Jigawa state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command CSC Adamu Shehu disclosed this to Newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the suspects were arrested when Danladi Umar lodged a complaint at NSCDC Divisional office in Sule Tankarkar LGA that one Abdurrahman Khalid deceived and defrauded him by linking him up with one Malam Haruna who collected the sum of N147,500 from him with a promise to provide him with a local charm ‘sagau’.

He said, the local charm temporarily paralyses the hand of whosoever has the intent of causing harm.

He further explained that, Abdurrahman from the onset consented to the allegation, but later changed his statement when he realised he will be the one to refund the money and that Danladi might go free.

The PRO said, Abdurrahman stated that Danladi met him with fake foreign currency and asked him on how to spend it without any hitch, which he told him that he knew one Malam Haruna who lives in Nguru, Yobe State that will helped him turn the fake foreign currency into genuine cash.

“And they contacted the Malam through his mobile number who requested for the earlier stated amount (N147,500) to enable him purchase some items to be used in changing the fake currency. And thereafter, the Malam couldn’t be reached for days via his phone, so Danladi suspected foul play”.

Danladi later confessed that he bought the fake currency from one Zakari who is now at large in Marabar Jos, Kaduna State, and purchased the three fake bundles of $10,000 at the rate of N75,000 (N25,000 per bundle).

CSC Adamu Shehu pointed out that, at the time of their arrest, they were in possession of $30,900 US Dollars which is about 24 Million Naira at the Investors and Exporters Foreign Exchange (I&E FX) window.

He added that, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after all investigations were concluded.

