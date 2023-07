Advertisement

The Kano State Governor His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is set to recieve the Vice President Alhaji Kashim Shettima on Sunday 16th July, 2023.

His Excellency Kashim Shettima would be in Kano on condolence visit to the family of late elder state man Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanchi.

The Vice President would be recieved by the Executive Governor of Kano State, members of his cabinet and other eminent personalities in the state.

