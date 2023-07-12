Fidelity Bank spends N200m on primary school renovation in Bauchi 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

As part of its social responsibility, the Fidelity bank has spend over twenty million naira over renovation of three blocks of six classrooms and provides furnitures at the Alhaji Garba Noma primary school by in the state capital.

Speaking during the commissioning and handling over of the project at the school premises, Tuesday in Bauchi, the North-East regional manager, Dr Musa Karinbuka said the bank has executed many projects in the area of education, health and empowerment to compliment the efforts of the government in the region.

Ably represented at the occasion by Bauchi state branch manager Ahmed Yahaya said that the Bank is not just concerned about making profits, but also given back to the society a proficient development to the community. Adding that similar projects is been undertaken across all 36 states including the FCT as part of it’s social responsibility.

He further disclosed that since its inception, Fidelity has done lots of projects comprising of renovation and furnishing of primary and secondary as well as other interventions on health through medical outreach services for urban and rural dwellers like free breast cancer treatment to over 3,528 patience at Misau LGA from 2016 to date.

In his remarks, the project manager Yahaya Isa said the project was completed in 45 days and has engulfed over twenty million naira.

In his speech, the SUBEB chairman, Dr Abubakar Sirimbai, represented by director planning and research, Dr Sadiq Abubakar thanked the bank for gesture and promised to continue with the relationship.

He said “I and behalf of the management, ministry of education, SBMC for this great gesture and milestone achievements to the Headquarters, regional, and the State branch of the Fidelity bank over this gesture”,.

He assured the bank of good utilization of the facilities by the school management and the board in general for benefit of the pupils and community in the area.

Responding, the headmaster of the school, Zakari Matori thanked the bank and promised that the staff and school management will ensure protection of the renovated blocks for effective utilization by the pupils.

Related