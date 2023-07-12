Namadi inaugurate State Executive Council, urged them to live above board

Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has sworn-in the16 Member State Executive Council, where he urged them to reposed the confidence repose in them and lived above board.

” Your appointment is strictly based on merit going by your track record of public service, expertise and public exposure. You’re therefore expected to offer an excellent service delivery and try to lived above board”

Those sworn-in are Awwalu D. Sankara, Special duty Commissioner, Engineer Gambo Shuaibu Commissioner of Works, Aminu AK, Commerce Commissioner, Hadiza AbdulWahab, Women Affairs, and Social Development.

Others includeProfessor Hannatu Sabo Finance, Ibrahim Babangida Umar Budget, Hannun Giwa Water Resources, Dr. Chamo Higher Education, Dr. Lawal Danzomo, Basic Education, and Dr. Abdullahi Kainuwa Health.

The rest are Col. Muhd Alhassan (rtd), Commissioner of Land, Muntaka Namadi Agriculture, Dr Nura Dandoka Environment Sagir Musa Information, and Musa Adamu Aliyu Justice.