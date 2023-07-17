How Army Flagged Down 20,500 Bullets Going to Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Gallant soldiers attached to the 192 Battalion, Nigerian Army, operating within the 81 Division have successfully blocked over 20,000 bullets sent to Anambra State, as they successfully intercepted and disrupted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the troops, over the weekend, conducted a thorough stop-and-search operation along the Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. Their efforts led to the discovery of a significant cache of illegal ammunition concealed in a truck with the registration number ENU 697 XY, which was destined for Anambra State.

The intercepted truck was found to be carrying a total of 18,000 cartridges of 12 calibre in 720 packets, with 25 cartridges in each packet. Additionally, there were 2,500 cartridges of the same calibre in 250 packets, making it a total of 20,500 cartridges. The ammunition, both red and black cartridges, were discreetly imported from Mali via the Idiroko border.

Two individuals involved in the smuggling attempt, identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian, and Mr. Lukman Sani, the driver, have been apprehended and are currently in custody. They are cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

According to Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, preliminary investigations have revealed that the criminals successfully evaded several checkpoints on their journey to their final destination in Onitsha, Anambra State, where they had intended to deliver the illegal ammunition.

He said: “The timely intervention by the vigilant troops, however, thwarted the chaos that such volume of ammunition would have unleashed on innocent members of the public, if the criminals had succeeded.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, appeals to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment and urged them not to relent as they strive in synergy with other services and security agencies to provide safe and secure atmosphere for all Nigerians and the socio-economic development across the country.”

Related