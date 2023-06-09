We Are Prepared To Surmount Challenges – Gov. Nwifuru

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru have assured Ebonyians of his preparedness to surmount challenges befallen the state.

Nwifuru gave the assurance Friday, during the swearing in ceremony of new Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants at the Exco Chamber, Centenary city, Abakaliki.

“Distinguished leaders of our dear state, i’m aware of all the challenges and like I said during my inaugural address, that we are very much prepared to surmount all the challenges that befall us.”

The Governor while appreciating the people for their patience with his administration, solicits for more patience and promised that in no distant time all segments of his government will be fully equipped to function properly.

Speaking further, the governor stated that the team coming on board will work hard to confront the challenges and make sure that they all become a thing of the past.

“We are very much sure that with the kind of leaders that we called to help us in discharging these enormous duties, that within 1 or 2 weeks most of these issues will be a thing of the past(Nwifuru added).”

Governor Nwifuru while congratulating the newly sworn in SSAs and SAs, charged them to be more committed in discharging their duties.

In their acceptance speech, the new SAs appreciated the governor for the privilege given to them to serve and promised to be committed in discharging their duties.

