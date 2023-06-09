Insecurity: Ex Imo Speaker’s Orderly Found Dead In Bush

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

An orderly to a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been found dead.

The victim identified simple as Charles was found dead in a bush in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state few days ago.

Charles, an inspector of police was kidnapped few weeks ago alongside a driver in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state.

They were said to be driving in a Hilux and an Sports Utility Vehicle when they were intercepted by their attackers and taken into a bush.

The driver was later found dead while the search for Charles whereabouts continued.

The lifeless body of Charles which had already decomposed was later found in a bush few days ago.

The victim’s colleagues told our correspondent that the command was saddened by the killing of the Inspector of police who held from the Mbaise area of the state.

One of the sources who doesn’t want to be mentioned said ” Charles body was found in a bush in Oguta area. His body has already decomposed. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut in the neck. This is so disgusting.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and added that the state Commissioner of police, Muhammed Berde, had commissioned a team of police investigators to apprehend the killers.

He said that the command would ensure that those who killed the Inspector are caught and made to face the full wrath of the law.