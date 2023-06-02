UN Peace Ambassador raises alarm over deplorable state of roads leading to Anambra Cargo Airport

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

An eminent United Nations Peace Ambassador, Ikenna Offor has called on appropriate government authorities concerned to look inwards and rehabilitate the dilapidated roads leading to Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to create an easy access for passengers going to the Airport to fly to their various destinations.

He said the manner with which the roads were abandoned to its present state not only constituted an eye-saw to both foreigners and Nigerians passing through them enroute to the Airport on daily basis.

Speaking to newsmen at the Airport on his way back to the United Kingdom, UK, his base, Offor, a veteran journalist and former editor of the Peoples Newspaper based in Onitsha, Anambra state, expressed serious concern over the deplorable state of the roads leading to the Airport located at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the global diplomat, “Driving straight to the newly built Anambra State cargo/passenger airport through Umueri route which happens to be the shortest route to the only functional airport in Anambra State was quite a disappointing experience”.

“At the time I travelled through the seemingly abandoned roads said to be the shortest route to the only Anambra State passenger/cargo airport, there was no sign of road work or earth moving Equipments at the roads yet we’re almost in full rainy season”.

He further declared: “Giving the social economic relevance of this road, I hereby challenge the gentlemen of the forth- estate of the realm, as watch dogs of the society to investigate and report accordingly for general good”.

He lamented that relevant authorities are probably not quite aware of the deplorable state of the roads given the current Anambra state administration’s positive drive in infrastructural development aimed at attracting both internal and external investors to the state tagged “the light of the nation”.

“As first point of contact for all investors/potential investors and others coming to Anambra by air, this Umueri airport road and other adjoining roads presumably under construction shouldn’t be delayed anymore in order not to be completely washed away this rainy season”.

“When completed, he contended, these quite important Umueri airport roads will obviously assist in addressing a number of socio-economic and security challenges in Anambra state.

This in turn will also help in driving current administration’s endeavour in all fronts aimed at ensuring a sustainable peace and development in the State and the nation at large”.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Works, Hon. Ifeanyi Okoma was not successful as he did not pick several calls put across to him nor reply texts sent to him as at the time of filing this report.

