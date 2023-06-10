Soludo backs dredging of River Niger, meets concessionaire *schedules Investment Summit

Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has shown keen interest in the dredging of the River Niger port at Onitsha.

This was in anticipation of multiple business potentials it would throw up in the state and its corridors.

Consequently, the governor has liaised with “the concessionaire for the Onitsha River Port to discuss how best to finalize the dredging of the River Niger.”

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/CEO of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Mark Okoye at a Media Roundtable organized by the agency.

The media interaction tagged “Unleashing the Economic Potential: Anambra as a Prime Investment Destination,” discussed the Agency’s activities thus far and its future plans to foster economic growth in the State.

Mr Okoye also gave insights into the proposed Anambra Investment Summit, scheduled for September 7-8, 2023.

The Summit, he stated will bring together key Development Partners, Development Finance Institutions, Investment Banks, Captains of Industries, Government Officials, and other stakeholders to showcase Anambra as a prime investment destination.

Responding to questions raised by the journalists, Okoye gave insight about ongoing engagements with stakeholders and potential investors to finalize some projects such as the Anambra Mixed-Use City, AUU Automotive Industrial Park, Integrated Agro-Industrial Park, the Anambra Export Emporium, Anambra Intra-City Rail project, and Solution Innovation & Technology Districts.

The ANSIPPA Managing Director revealed that the Agency has attracted about ten(10)major projects and numerous minor projects since its inception in 2014.

ANSIPPA, Mr Okoye stated has a future plan to transition into the Anambra Development and Investment Corporation (ADIC) – a full-fledged development corporation that would expand ANSIPPA’s role, enabling it to undertake key phases of project development, such as conceptualization, design, bankability, structuring, and financing.

Hear him, “Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has highlighted three key sectors as cornerstones of his transformation agenda: technology, industrialization, and leisure and entertainment.

“As ANSIPPA, we are mandated to crack the financing of key development projects. ADIC will give us that legal backing we need. Now, we can prioritize projects with a huge economic and development impact for the benefit of Ndi Anambra.

“The investment summit will be the first of its kind. We do not plan to invest our time and resources in organizing a talk shop where people speak English and leave. At this event, we will not only launch the ADIC, but we also intend to sign about seven (7) flagship projects that align with the Soludo transformation agenda.

“There is something for everyone. We will also have a start-up pitch competition where great ideas cutting across key sectors will receive seed funding for implementation. This administration is intentional about investing in our youth, and the summit will showcase that”.

The ANSIPPA boss was taken up on various subjects, including the housing challenge of the State, the Onitsha River Port project, the Oseakwa Port, the developing service industry, the agro-economy, and the ease of doing business in the State.

He reiterated ANSIPPA’s commitment to working with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDA) to fulfil the transformation agenda of the Soludo-led administration.

While appreciating efforts of the media in the growth of the agency, Mr Okoye promised to always carry the journalists along and to foster a stronger relationship, especially with the official launch of the ADIC.

