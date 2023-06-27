Imo Assembly Elects Principal Officers – Onyemechi, Ogbunikpa Emerges Majority Leader, Deputy – Osakwe Leads Minority

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

At the resumption of plenary of the 10th House on Tuesday, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe announced that he has received nominations and recommendations of the names of the principal officers of the various political parties in the house .

Reading the letters the Speaker Hon Chike Olemgbe announced, the following members have been saddled with the responsibility of their various party for the 10th Imo State House of Assembly, and they are :

1 Hon Kanayo Onyemech- Owerri West Majority Leader

2 Hon Chigozie Nwaneri -Oru East Chief Whip

3 Hon Eddie Obinna –

Aboh-Mbaise Deputy Chief Whip

4 Hon Chidiebere Ogbunikpa -Okigwe Deputy Majority Leader

5 Hon Modestus Osakwe -Isu Minority Leader

6 Hon Vitalis Azodo -Ideato South Deputy Minority Leader

Olemgbe thanked the parties for their promptness in their nominations of officers and said it would kick-start the effective and efficient running of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly,while charging the new officer to show more commitments to duty and bring to bear their wealth of experience and character that made their nominations possible

Moreso, the house has also adopted the 2019 Rules of the Imo State House of Assembly for smooth and effective functioning of the House.

This is sequel to the motion moved by Chisom Ojukwu of Nkwerre Constituency seconded by Chigozie Nwaneri.

Ojukwu who cited Section 101 of the 1999 constitution of federal republic of Nigeria ( as Amended), maintained that, the federal Republic of Nigeria empowers each state to regulate its rules for proper conduct of the business of the

He emphasized that the standing orders and Rules need to be adopted by the 10th House before it is put to use by the 10th House.

Reacting to the motion, Ikanna Ihezuo pointed out that adopting the House Rules will be like the Bible that will guide the 10th House, and the 2019 Rules remains most appropriate.

