Looming Crisis In Ohanaeze Ndigbo As Uzodinma Appoints Imo Chairman, Ihemedu SA On Development Centre

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There is looming crisis in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State chapter, following the purported appointment of it’s State Chairman, C.J Ihemedu as special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on development centers.



Ihemedu, was elected as chairman of Ohaneze, Imo State chapter before the recent emergence of the elder statesman, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who took over Ohanaeze national leadership after the sudden demise of professor Obiozor, his predecessor.

Opinion moulders in the state and members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo council in imo state have criticised the appointment of Ihemedu as Uzodinma’s aide on development centers, Describing his appointment unlawful and a huge sabotage to the interest of the foremost sociocultural Apex group of Ndigbo as an apolitical organization.

Few members of ohanaeze Imo State council who did not want their names on print told our correspondent that Ihemedu may soon face his vote of no confidence because of his alleged political affiliation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Members told our correspondent that it’s state Chairman in Imo, Ihemedu is a card carrying member of the APC who clearly participated in the previous APC primary elections as a delegate of the party and such a character lacks the capacity to oversee the affairs of a non-partisan group like Ohaneze in the State.

They revealed that Ohaneze Ndigbo in Imo State will continue to grow very stunted, if nothing urgent is done to correct the wrongs.

However, opinion moulders in the state have called for the immediate suspension of Ihemedu who they Accused of causing setback to ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State chapter.

Our correspondent learnt that there’s serious consultation ongoing to suspend the Ohaneze chieftain who is appointed by Imo State Governor to serve as special adviser on development centers.

Reacting to the news when contacted by newsmen for clarification, Ihemedu said that he is not afraid of anything so far he did not steal.

Ihemedu also did not deny working for Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.