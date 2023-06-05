Imo Ex-Deputy Governor, Douglas Acholonu Dies At 78

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Dr. Douglas Acholonu has passed on.

He died on Saturday, June 3 at the age of 78 years.

A family source said he died at a hospital at Mgbirichi Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Acholonu served as Deputy to Late Governor Evan Enwerem between 1991 and 1992 during the diarchical regime of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Acholonu reportedly died from a protracted illness..

Acholonu popularly known as Action is the second deputy governor of Imo State to have died within one year

Ebere Udeagu, who was deputy to Governor Achike Udenwa died in 2022.

Acholonu was a German-trained surgeon.

He opened and operated St. Catherine’s Hospital at Ikenegbu, Owerri before dabbling into politics.

The hospital which was named after his wife, Catherine Acholonu of blessed memory later changed its name to St Lucy Hospital.

It was however shut down shortly after Dr. Acholonu left office and retired from active partisan politics.

Recall that while Acholonu was still deputy governor, his wife aspired to represent Orlu Zone at the Senate, an aspiration that brought her into loggerhead with the family of her husband.

Acholonu later divorced Catherine, a writer and lecturer and remarried four years ago.

