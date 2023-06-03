I will reclaim my stolen mandate, you provide palliative before removal of subsidy – Atiku tells Tinubu

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his alleged stolen mandate at the court and tackle Tinubu to provide Parliative before removal of fuel subsidy.

Atiku stted this today when he addressed elected officials of the PDP during a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Bauchi on Saturday, He referred to the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration as a “temporary government and advised elected members of the National Assembly of the PDP not to be “rubber stamp members of the National Assembly”.

He said ; “You are there to serve as a formidable opposition to this temporary administration.”

Atiku said, “Based on the results announced by the INEC and pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members elect are not the majority in the National Assembly.

“So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for possible roles of the majority party when the cases are resolved. A Government in waiting, so to speak.”

Atiku said that, “In the recently concluded elections, our party campaigned on specific things, Nigerians are therefore expecting you to work on how to fulfil those campaign promises. That you are not among the INEC selected members is not an excuse not to perform, you must collectively work to put the temporary government on the right direction to serve Nigerians. Don’t be part of rubber stamp.”

He continued; “As you know, the PDP remains the only political party that is led by all its members, not a political party that is led by a few political godfathers. No one individual or group of people are bigger than the party in the PDP. You are Representatives of the party, do not be tempted to leave your party just because of INEC induced temporary setback.

“In the end, the truth shall triumph over falsehood and evil. Therefore, you must please remain resolute, do not work in isolation from one another, you are a team and should always work to together as a team in order to achieve meaningful results and also remain connected to your roots, your constituents and other stakeholders.”

The former Vice President explained that, “Retreat such as this, is like a meeting you will have with someone or a group about to embark on a very important journey or mission.”

“It is to discuss what we expect from the journey, how to prepare adequately for that journey including pieces of advise on how to handle various challenges that might be encountered along the way and also at the destination,” he further added.On the issue of fuel subsidy removal

, Atiku Abubakar, said that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy without providing palliatives and discussing with the affected sectors of the economy before the decision was taken.

Tinubu, had in his inaugural speech on Monday, said “subsidy is gone,” leading to panic buying hours later and a hike in pump price by almost 300 per cent two days after.

He said, “Let me make a passing remark on the announced fuel subsidy removal. Between 1999 and 2007 the PDP government initiated petroleum subsidy removal and I have chaired the Committee.

“We achieve fuel subsidy in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal.

“We have the experience as the party and a government, and that is what we would have done not just announce subsidy removed without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily loss.”

Atiku, who came second in the February 25 presidential election, is challenging Tinubu’s victory in court.

In a related Development Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has on Saturday emerged Chairman of the people Democratic party (PDP) governor’s forum to replace Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Govenor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State announced this immediately after their closed door meeting held at Governor Mohammed’s office on Saturday.

The governors and other PDP bigwigs, including the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had stormed the Banquet Hall of Government House, Bauchi for a retreat for elected officials.

Fintiri said that the governor of Rivers State,, Sir Siminalayi Fubara was elected Vice Chairman of the forum.

He said the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

Responding, the new chairman of the PDP governor’s forum promised to work hand in hand with colleagues for the development of the party.

Mohammed, who said his emergence was a mark of honour to him and the entire people of Bauchi State, urged his colleagues to support him in order to move the forum.and the PDP forward.

Governors who were present were Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Other are: Ademola Jackson Adeleke of Osun State, Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Peter Ndubuisi of Enugu State and Godwin Obaseke of Edo represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Other dignitaries at the retreat were, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Ag National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum, former governor of Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, fomer governor of Adamawa, Boni Haruna, former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Niger, Aliyu Babangida, Adolphus Wabara acting chairman Board of Trustees, Senator Dino Melayi and Senator Abdul Ningi, other.

