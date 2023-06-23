BREAKING NEWS: NUC Approves Engineering, Other Programmes For Maranatha University 

Advertisement

Maranatha University, Lagos is pleased to announce the approval of the following programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC); effective from the 2023/2024 Session:

1. B.Sc Information Technology

2. B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning

3. B. Eng Computer Engineering

4. B. Eng Electrical & Electronic Engineering

5. B. Eng Mechanical Engineering.

This brings to 20 the number of programmes approved for the University spread across 4 Faculties.

Maranatha University is a Christian faith based University with

two campuses at Okota and Lekki. Our fees are affordable payable in full or per semester. There’s comfortable hostel accommodation in conducive and secure environment .

Maranatha University!!!

Faith, Excellence and Integrity.

+234 703 232 3034

