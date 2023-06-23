BREAKING NEWS: NUC Approves Engineering, Other Programmes For Maranatha University 

Advertisement
Maranatha University, Lagos is pleased to announce the approval of the following programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC); effective from the 2023/2024 Session:
1. B.Sc Information Technology
2. B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning
3. B. Eng Computer Engineering
4. B. Eng Electrical & Electronic Engineering
5. B. Eng Mechanical Engineering.
This brings to 20 the number of programmes approved for the University spread across 4 Faculties.
Maranatha University is a Christian faith based University with
two campuses at Okota and Lekki. Our fees are affordable payable in full or per semester. There’s comfortable hostel accommodation in conducive and secure environment .
Maranatha University!!!
Faith, Excellence and Integrity.
+234 703 232 3034
Advertisement