Nwifuru Reaffirms Commitment To Declare State Of Emergency in Health Sector

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to declare a State of Emergency in the Health Sector.

This was contained in a Press release issued Friday, by Dr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The Governor while receiving members of Abakaliki Medical and Dental Consultants, Friday, in his office, on a courtesy visit, disclosed this.

The Press release read:

“Many of the General Hospitals in the State are dead, how do we go about it, now we are talking about Human Capital Development and we are talking about the welfare of our Children and Elders.

“We need to declare state of emergency in this Health Sector, we need to have at least one functional Hospital here in Abakaliki, with our collective support we will get it right in this State”

The Governor expressed his readiness to approach the Federal Government for possible return of the State Teaching Hospital to Ebonyi State University, and called on members of the Profession to rise up against infiltration of quacks.

Earlier, the Leader of the group, Dr. Ozoemena Oboke, said they were in the Governor’s office to congratulate him on his successful inauguration and equitable spread of political positions across all divides which ensured that one of them, Dr. Moses Ekuma was appointed the Commissioner for Health.

The group pledged to assist the State Government to drive its policies in heath sector.

The Governor also received the Management and Governing Council of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki, and reiterated his commitment to make the University one of the best in the world before the end of his administration.

“I want Ebonyi State University to be the best University, we have the capacity and it doesn’t take us anything.

“When it comes to the status of the University today, we are badly challenged”

The Governor also hinted his intention to reintroduce Oversea Scholarship for Ebonyians as a way of leveling up the educational standards of Citizens.

“We are going to reactivate the Scholarship Board, we will get it right.”(Gov. Nwifuru added)

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Reverend Father Abraham Nwali and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chigozie Ogbu while congratulating the Governor on his emergence as the 4th Executive Governor appealed for assistance to enable the University tackle it’s financial challenges.

Governor Nwifuru challenged the Management of the University to strive to be self-sufficient in the long run.

