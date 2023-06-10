10th NASS leadership: APC Chieftain Accuses Yari of playing Labour Party Script

By Lateef Bamgbose

The Coordinator of the Tinubu/ Shetima Presidential Campaign in the North -East, Haruna Garus Gololo, on Friday called on the leadership of the All progressives Congress ( APC), to put Abubakar Yari in check, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday June 13.

In a statement he circulated to journalists in Abuja, Gololo, accused the Senator-elect for Zamfara West Senatorial District playing a dangerous script to distablise the President Bola Tinubu’s administration by insisting on running for the Office of the President of the Senate, against the wishes of the Party.

” Yari, Senator Kalu are working for the Labour Party ( LP), presidential Candidate, they are working to discredit Senator Godswill Akpabio and President Tinubu”

” They have also engaged the service of Chuks Akuna, a hiring to discredit Akpabio, but we are not surprised that Chuks went to AIT during a Newspaper review to say Akpabio will be a yes Senate president”

” The sponsor of this blackmail, Abubakar Yari, is aware he doesn’t have Akpabio’s credentials and credibility, other wise those that have been following events in AIT would know Chuks has been speaking for Peter Obi and their Obidients army of failed politicians”

” The script keeps growing by days. What is Northern Elders business with the decision of APC, a party they never work for? Baba Ahmed the self acclaimed Northern Elders Forum and Professor Ango Abdullahi, have suddenly recovered from the shock after the presidential election, which Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed , Baba Ahmed younger brother lost to say the presidency should not interfer in the election of the leadership of the National Assembly ”

He said: “Yari’s position and continuous insistence is a mutiny and should be treated as anti-party. The party has in its wisdom, zone the leadership of the Senate and the House to the South and the North West respectively, but Yari is bent on working against the decision of the party. .

“It is consistent with his antics as a politician. Recalled he had threatened the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshomole, not to enter Zamfara State after conducting a sham primary that later cost the party it’s victory at the Supreme Court. He is back on this path of infamy.

“Every party supporter and lawmaker-elect should support the decision of the leadership of the party by working for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for the Senate President and Deputy Senate President and in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas for the Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the choice for Deputy Speaker.

“In terms of pedigree, Yari just acquired a Diploma from a polytechnic, in Talata Mafara. Godwsill Akpabio apart from his uncommon transformation of Akwa-Ibom State, he is a senior lawyer. The business of National Assembly should not be exclusive reserve of those who think they can buy the lawmakers. It is a serious business.

“We are behind Akpabio and we will continue to support him, because there is no justifiable reason for Yari’s continuous insistence other than to work against the Party and Tinubu’s administration.”