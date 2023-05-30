Tinubu should probe killings under Buhari, rising cost of inflation

Advertisement

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

A one time All Progressive Congress APC Governorship aspirant in Bauchi State Alhaji Sani Alameen Muhammad has advised President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to investigate all the killings that occurred during the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to ascertain the number of people killed and paid compensation in the interest of Justice and fairness.

Alameen gave the advise today in Bauchi when he addressed the reporters, He said shedding a blood of innocent Nigerians is the major sin committed on earth , which most be stop and probed , Nigerians suspects most of the senseless killings , banditry, insurgency and other forms of insecurity were masterminded by self centered people in the country , while there are many people due to overzealousness and selfish interest of security apparatus or people at the helm of affairs of the Government.

He said Tinubu should do all he could to ensure obeying court orders and probe where governors security agencies refused to respect the rule of law and obey court orders in order to copel them to do so and bring them to justice in the interest of equity in the country.

Alameen who was a one time National leader of the Defunct Alliance for Democracy AD condemned the action of the immediate past Kaduna State Governor Kaduna State Mallam Nasir ElreufaI , fomer Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai who disrespect court orders after killings of the innocent Nigerians.

He said Tinubu should check and addressed the rising cost of inflation, high debt profile , devaluation of Naira which many of these actions suspected to be self centered and injustice against the poor which worsened the living standard of the common man.

He said the 77 trillion debt profile left by the former President, Many believe the money was allegedly diverted to private pockets, and Tinubu should recover the money diverted and rebuild Nigeria with the money.

Al’ameen who was a former Deputy Coordinator North East grassroots mobilization campaign Council for Tinubu Kashim Campaign Organization said Tinubu should be wary of cabals ministers under Buhari who wanted to get juicy appointments under his administration after they help president Muhammadu not to succeed because of their selfish interest , they now want to come back and become a problem to his new administration he shouldn’t allow them.

APC stalwart advised Tinubu not to rely on party men while appointing people instead he should do his best and held a discussion with stakeholders in order to pick the best hand and technocrat that will add value to the administration and appoint them in to sensitive position.

He said Tinubu should take the bull by the Horn to ease the way of doing business in Nigeria , He should addressed the issue of stable power, he shall rehabilitate all Nigerians refineries within the first year of his administration and ensure that Nigerians produced quality products in the market like foreign products not substandard products .

Alameen said Tinubu should declare a revolution where Nigerians will be exporting so many products made in Nigeria apart from petroleum, in order to boost our foreign exchange and overhaul our economy.

He said Tinubu should continue with oil exploration in the Chad basin , he should also take the credit by completing the dredging of river Niger ,he should rrmember that North gve him a highest votes that makes him to defeated other candidates like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, for that he should do good to them .

Al’ameen want Tinubu to probe all Agricultural loans distributed to people by the former President Buhari administration and sanctions people who diverted the funds.

He said President Tinubu should give priority to mechanized Agriculture, to create more employment opportunities, wealth and fight poverty and hunger.

The APC stalwart said the President should declare state of emergency in the education sector, because everything is rotten and in shambles due in ept and in efficiency of the immediate past Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu who testified with his mouth that he failed to deliver , he even said he don’t know anything about education before he was appointed a minister in the Federal Ministry.

He said President Tinubu should probe the Mambila hydro electricity projects abd brought the people that siphoned all the billions of Naira allocated to book and ensure that government recover all the money they siphoned.

Alameen urged the President to issue executive order to antigraft agencies to probe all the immediate past ministers, Service Chiefs who ever is found wanting should faced the wrath of.the law and recover all funds diverted.

Related