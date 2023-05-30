Address me “Malam” not His Excellency – Jigawa

Advertisement

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has called on the people of the state to address him Malam instead of His Excellency, Umar Namadi.

He made the call during his Inaugural Speech shortly after the the oath of office as the fifth civilian Governor of jigawa state at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse.

According to him “My dear good people of Jigawa State, with all sense of humility, I would like to use this opportunity to call you to do me a favour by addressing me as MALAM UMAR NAMADI instead of His Excellency, Umar Namadi.

“This is in the spirit of modesty which I believe will also increase our sense of humility and togetherness as we interact with each other,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the teeming supporters for their unwavering support.

Malam Namadi explained that the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the State and the Federal level elections is a victory for democracy, for the progressives and a united Jigawa State, and a united Nigeria.

He promised to govern the state with transparency, accountability, inclusion, prudence, responsiveness, and above all, “with the fear of Allah to Whom we will all ultimately be held accountable.”

“We will govern by the Oath of Office we have just taken, in which I and my Deputy, do solemnly swear to devote ourselves to the discharge of our duties to the service and well-being of the people of Jigawa State,” he stated.

He noted that the oath will be a constant reminder to remain steadfast, fair, and upright in running the affairs of the State.

Governor Namadi however urged the people of the state to continue praying for the unity, progress, and development of Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

