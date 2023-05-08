Senate Presidency: Tinubu will Compensate South-East 

Advertisement

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has expressed strong optimism that the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu would compensate the Southeast with other tangible positions for sacrificing the Senate Presidency seat.

Umahi gave the assurance Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi state shortly after arriving the state from Abuja.

The Governor was away on a one week official tour within the country.

Umahi who told Journalists that he decided to step-down his senate Presidency ambition for Senator Godswill Akpabio, emphasized that he did so in the overall interest of the country.

He expressed confidence in the incoming President’s favourable disposition to give the Southeast other juicy positions in his government.

“The president-elect who is going to be the leader of the Party called me, and I consider it an honour for him to have called me, because I consulted him while he was in Paris, and he said we were going to discuss about it.

“So, when he came back, he called me.I also accepted for the interest of Southeast.Let it not be as if we are in opposition all the time.

“Politics is all about dialogue; give and take.Since we did not get that, we will get something else that is very tangible”.

Governor Umahi noted that Senator Akpabio at present enjoys majority support of the senators elect, contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Asked about the support of Senators for Akpabio, he noted

“I am not yet a senator, but if you say senators-elect, the majority of them I know, are with Akpabio, and I am Akpabio’s campaign coordinator.

“So, if you are talking about the existing senatorrs, may be, but I am not aware.”

On the question of being appointed Minister of Works based on his superlative infrastructural performance as a governor, Umahi said:

” I have worked so hard, and I feel it’s the time to rest.

“Since I am not senate President, I think it is the time to rest.

“So, I leave that to the President-elect; I leave that to my destiny; I leave that to Southeast; I leave that to the leaders of APC.

“Whatever be the will of God for me and for Southeast, let it come true.

“But if it is for me, I would say that I prefer to be in the Senate, I prefer to rest.

“But if it is a sacrifice I have to make for the interest of Southeast, for the interest of the country, and for the President elect, so be it.But I won’t struggle for it; I won’t ask for it.

