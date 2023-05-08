Breaking News: APC Zones Senate to South-South, Speaker To North- West 

Advertisement

By Lateef Bamgbose

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has zoned the Senate Presidential position to South- South, speakership position to North- West

The NWC disclosed this while speaking to journalists after the outcome of its meetings held on Monday, at the party’s national secretariat.

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Felix Morka, after consultations, Senator Godswill Akpabio, (Akwa Ibom) was considered to be the Senate President of the 10th assembly while Deputy Senate President – North-West was giving Senator Barau Jubrin of Kano state

“Speaker. House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass, Tajudeen (Kaduna) Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

Details later

