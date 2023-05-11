Lagos State Govt Arraigns Eze Ndigbo For Terrorism Charges

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Lagos State Government has arraigned the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Frederick Nwajago, for alleged terrorism.

The monarch was arraigned before the state high court sitting Tafawa Balewa Square on nine counts.

Nwajago, was accused of “attempt to do acts of terrorism, participation in terrorism, meeting to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism and preparation to commit an act of terrorism, preferred against him by the state government.”

Newsmen gathered that Nwajagu was arrested on April 1 following a viral video, in which he threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.

In the49-second viral video, Nwajago was heard saying, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will know that we have our men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

However, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, reacting to his statements, said the command would resist IPOB presence in the state.

However, the monarch has been taken before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, which made an order that he should be remanded in the prison custody.

He was on Tuesday taken before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, where he was arraigned by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

A Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Ogunsanya, who represented the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate violated the provision of sections 403(2) and 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

When the charges were to him, the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The matter have been adjourned till July 4 for commencement of trial.

