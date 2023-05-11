EFCC arrested, quizzed former minister of power over an alleged N22B fraud

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrest, and quizz former minister of power, Sale Mamman in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud.

Mamman, who was minister under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The arrest is said to be in connection with the Commission’s ongoing investigation into an alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

Specifically, Mamman is alleged to have conspired with staff of the Ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22billion, which they shared amongst themselves.

The investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered.

