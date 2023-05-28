Irate youths take over Radio Nigeria station in Ibadan

Advertisement
BY SULE TAHIR.
Some irate youths attempted to take over Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Reports from Ibadan has stated, the youths on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023, besieged the station and wanted to take over the running of the station’s programme seevices, but their efforts was scuttled.
An investigation revealed that the stern-looking security operatives have demobilised and chased them out of the station.
The radio station, which was located at J&P Bus-stop, Moniya in Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, was established on October 10, 2007, and commenced transmission in pure and undiluted Yoruba language on October 22, the same year.
It came under a similar attack in 2021, where some property worth millions of naira during the invasion.
