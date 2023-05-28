Irate youths take over Radio Nigeria station in Ibadan

BY SULE TAHIR.

Some irate youths attempted to take over Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Reports from Ibadan has stated, the youths on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023, besieged the station and wanted to take over the running of the station’s programme seevices, but their efforts was scuttled.

An investigation revealed that the stern-looking security operatives have demobilised and chased them out of the station.