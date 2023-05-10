10 NASS: Arewa group says Izunaso is the best senate President for Nigeria 

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Arewa Youths for the Sustenance of Democracy and Good Governance (AYSDGG) has explained that the senator-elect representing Imo West, Senator

Osita Bonaventure Izunaso is the best to lead the 10th National Assembly as Senate President.

The group advised and pleaded with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu to look for technocrat who has no any case or allegations of curruption , a true democract who can unified the National Assembly they will see no one bit Izunaso. National President of the group Alhaji Alhaji Salihu Magaji stated this when he addressed reporters at Hazibal Conference room today in Bauchi, He said “We have very great respect for the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice Senator Kashim Shettima, and we know as people of integrity, they need a Senate and National Assembly leadership that will assist them to give optimum performance to the nation in order to leave a lasting legacy in nation building. Magaji said after examining the credentials of all the senators-elect eying the presidency and concluded that Izunaso ranked the best,

He said ” our position is not based on partisanship; we cut across all the political parties that fielded people for the Senate. But our own based on the respect we have for Tinubu and Kashim we want their success as president and Vice President is of utmost importance to us”. ” I believe they needs the goodwill of the ordinary masses that elected them into office; they should bring new people on board”. “This man, Izunaso, has been everywhere around the executive and the National Assembly, both chambers for that matter, He is brilliant, capable, experienced, level-headed, intelligent and a person that understands our socio-religious intricacies. He has no baggage of controversy and he is not a person that will be at loggerheads with those in power in other arms. We have to be well guided this time around, he is not a corrupt leader “As our leaders President elect, Vice President elect ,the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) we want then to consider fairness, competency and experience in the selection of the senate president in the10th National Assembly.

Magaji said” it’s now time to douse the tension generated by the controversial zoning formula already fouling the political atmosphere of the country by coming up with a zoning arrangement that would guarantee unity and national cohesion, a new zoning arrangement that would not only produce the best among the senators and House of Representatives Members-elect as their presiding officers, but be seen by Nigerians and the world at large meeting the best practices in legislative norms and satisfying the political exigencies of the present Nigeria.”

He explained that what the country needed now was a brand new assembly chaired by a competent, capable and experienced man of proven integrity, without any blemish whatsoever. Magaji said Izunaso was the highest ranking Senator from the South-South and South-East with a robust and outstanding legislative and National Assembly experience spanning from 1992 when he served as the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of House of Representatives to 1999 when he was appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate.

