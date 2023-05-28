“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Not Part Of Presidential Inauguration” – Ohanaeze Leaders

See Press Statement Below:

Council Of Concerned Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Stakeholders

It has come to our notice the shameful sojourn of some persons aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our august body Ohanaeze Ndigbo through an inglorious impersonation of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to attend the inauguration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria on Monday 29th May, 2023.

Having consulted widely amongst Ndigbo of various categories, we have come to some decisions. These are listed below.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has only one recognized leadership, with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo have decided after painstaking consultations to stay out of the proposed inauguration; not out of malice but to inable Ndigbo take a deep retrospect into our in the journey of Nigeria’s nationhood. That the outgoing governors presently scrambling for national relevance through organizing some hoodlums and never-do-goods to impersonate Ohanaeze Ndigbo at eagle square on Monday should do a rejig of their thoughts, as their current push will further expose them to ridicle after their catastrophic tenures in office. That those hirelings who are making themselves available for this show of shame shouldn’t be unmindful of the consequences of such inglorious outings both in the immediate and remote. Ndigbo has spoken through our recognized leadership, anything outside that amounts to regrettable rebellion. And must be adequately sanctioned.

Amb. Arthur Obiora

President

Dr. Aristotle Emerole

Secretary

Odozi Nwodozi

Chairman.

Publicity Committee.