Election petition Tribunal struck out Gov Darius petition

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Milesix, Jalingo, in Taraba State, has today struck out the Petition filed by Governor Dickson Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, challenging the election of Senator elect, David Jimkuta.

Reports from the court indicated that Upon receipt of the Petition, we filed a preliminary objection challenging the grounds of the petition as it bothers on APC not conducting a valid Primaries which we consider as a pre election matter and the Court with the appropriate jurisdiction to try such is the Federal High Court.

According to one of the counsel’s of the court who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity, says “Following our Preliminary Objection, the Petitioner filed a motion for withdrawal of the Petition and the Petition was struck out today”

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the matter, Barr John Odekina appreciate the learned Silk, J.J Usman Esq for the privilege of handling the case for Senator David Jimkuta while Grace Hamman Dalhatu Esq represented the All Progressives Congress.

Related