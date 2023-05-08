Peter Obi Explains Why He Visited Soyinka

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday visited nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

Sharing photos of the visit on his Twitter page late Sunday, Obi said he visited Soyinka to clear the air concerning the relationship between the literary icon and the OBIdient Movement.

Obi wrote, “Today, I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been a father whom I hold in very high esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of the civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

“I cherished this Sunday’s visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the OBIdient family. -PO”

