Elderly Nigerian couple welcome twins after waiting for 32 years

An elderly Nigerian couple has joyfully received their twin babies, a boy and a girl after waiting for 32 years.
A photographer, Zibah Photography, who snapped the couple and their children, shared the news via her Facebook account.
“What God cannot Do Does Not Exist. God Bless This Beautiful Family with A Bouncing beautiful Twin boy and Girl After 32 years of waiting. God is,” she wrote.
Social media users have taken turns to shower the couple with congratulatory messages over the arrival of their bundles of joy.
Princess Bosede Adekuajo said; “Glory be to the most-high God. Congratulations to you both.”
