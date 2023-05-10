Advertisement

The battle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly leadership has already started heating up, with the major contenders of the number three and four seats in the country flexing their muscles through underground works and lobbying returns and new elected members of the hallow chambers On the other hand, the ruling All Progressive Congress and President Elect has kept mute on its position regarding where the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will go while stakeholders within and outside the party have been advising the president-elect and the party’s leadership as matter of urgency to address zoning the positions.

To avoid how Saraki and Dogara outsmarted APC leadership and the president with support of PDP’s members in eight national assembly. With incoming administration leadership combination the president is from the South-West, Vice president is from the North-East, likely to be from North central, the South-South or South-East may get the Senate President and the speaker of the House will to North West the zone , constitutes the largest voting bloc for the ruling governing party since 2015.

The success of every democracy rests squarely on the quality of the parliament hence the need to always have in place a solid legislature with sound players. Section 50 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Section 50 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) (1) There shall be: a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.

If the party considered the zone to produce next speaker in the 10th National Assembl despite no fewer than four members of the green chamber from north west indicated their interest for vying office; speaker House of Representatives. House leader Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC Kano), Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) therefore one of those who stand out from the pack is House leader and former House of Representatives Chief Whip.

In addition to this section, Dan Ado is the most ranking and experienced member from the North West geopolitical zone seeking to lead the next HoR. Even though so many factors will come into play on the floor of the green chamber when it comes to leadership consideration, He is belongs to everyone in the green chamber with lots of respect from his colleagues as a ranking member. Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa was a member of the House of Representatives from since 1992 before military transacted 3rd Rupblic. In 1992, immediately after graduating from University, he was elected as a member House of Representatives under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Being a freshener in the House it did not take him long to register his presence in the House being a focused personality and was one of the frontline Members that supported Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to be-come the Deputy Speaker of the 3rd Republic House of Representatives. From the foregoing constructive and logical perspective, it is worthy of note by the APC, both at the center and within the north-West caucus, should bank on him with every iota of swiftness, seriousness and sincerity.

It’s apt to quote him from his latter of intend send to returning and new members elect of the House of Representatives said “I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fueled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.Now is the time to align all our interests, aspirations, and trust to work together for the common good of Nigerians. At the same time, discard ethnic, geographical, religious, or political bias that could hinder our collective efforts in this representation. As we look forward to formulating impactful policies for the growth of our nation, I implore us all to bear in mind that all back home will see the results of our stay at the Assembly, thus the need to come together to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign”

Adding that The road to national transformation is not easy, but will is why use hid vast “Legislative Experience and Patriotic Zeal” for all representations within the House of Representatives. If postulation is anything to go by, he can be entrusted with the challenging responsibility of becoming the the House of Representatives speaker. His interest in vying for the position is not about himself, but rather to sanitize the nation’s national assembly. He is the most ranking and experienced member among those vying to become the number four citizen of the country from the north West geopolitical zone. Legislature is a distinct arm of government that doesn’t work based on sentiments, it works on member ability to get the job done.

Hon Alhassan Ado succeeded in returning to the House of Representatives in 2007 before then In 2000, Alhassan Ado Garba was appointed as Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Environment. later worked as a Special Adviser on Governmental Affairs and Political Party Affairs to Senate Presidents Chief Adolphus Wabara and Senator Ken Nnamani respectively.

If experience will be one of the criteria in voting next speaker of the House of Representatives. Surely no other person than Hon Alhassan Ado Dugowa deserves to be the speaker. he is among the top ranking members and the oldest member from north West geopolitical zone and kano state at-large in the green chamber for six terms in the House of Representatives. With consideration with House standing rules that aspirations of elections for the seat of the speaker of the House of Representatives shall be in accordance with ranking and experience therefore the House Leader, will be a good speaker considering his legislative experience and also known as a true believer in qualitative representation who took active part in every debates on the floor of the House and was fast recognized as one of the brilliant minds in the National Assembly.

Hon. Doguwa is always on the side of truth and justice always his view reflected the wishes and aspirations of his constituent and the country citizens at large, a popular cliché amongst members of the House and particularly in the green chamber. In Kano political circle fear of Al-hassan Ado Doguwa is the beginning of wisdom”. Such a pronouncement was borne not out of fear of him but out of the profound respect his supporters accord him.

During the last presidential and national assembly elections proved himself as a grassroots politician bring alone APC member reelected from the Kano South Senatorial District in spite Kwankwasiyya’s tsunami in the last presidential and national assembly ELection. The tsunami caused serious damage to the governing ruling party in the state by unseated 17 serving APC members in the green chambers with 2 senators in the red chamber by New Nigeria peoples party( NNPP).

Against all the odd and gangs up against him Dan Ado proves himself as political heavyweight in the District defeated his closest challenger, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party,with 41,573 against 34,831 votes. History shows the politics run in vain because his father was a prominent member of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) in the First Republic and later joined the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA), which formed formidable national opposition to the then-leading Northern People’s Congress (NPC). In the second republic, Hon Alhassan’s father was elected an Honorable Member, of the Kano State House of Assembly under the defunct Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Government.

From the foregoing constructive and logical perspective, it is worthy of note by the APC, both at the center and within the north-West caucus, to support Dan Ado’s patriotic movement with every iota of swiftness, seriousness and sincerity. House Leader has became a household name from his days as a member in the House of Representatives from to 2007 to date in the to green chamber. He is the most ranking and experienced member among those vying to become the number four citizen of the country. Legislature is a distinct arm of government that doesn’t work based on sentiments, it works on member ability to get the job done.

Dan Ado can be entrusted with the challenging responsibilities of the Speaker. Hon Alhassan Doguwa’s interest in vying tfor he position is not about himself but rather the sanitizing of the nation’s national assembly and will ensure about prac global best practices of legislation.

Ahmad write in from Kano

