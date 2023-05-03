Buhari boasts, says he has delivered on the change he promised Nigerians

The N9.5bn estate is located on 18.5 hectares of land, and consists of 16 blocks of three-bedroom flats in a block of eight flats, 32 blocks of two-bedroom flats in a block of eight flats; 14 blocks of one-bedroom flats in a block of 16 flats and five blocks of terrace duplexes in four rows.

Buhari, who has less than 27 days left in office, pointed out that investments in housing created employment opportunities for artisans and other skilled members of society.

He urged residents of the estate to consciously work together with the FHA to ensure the maintenance of the property and the safety of the environment.

He stated, ‘’Housing supply is one of the indices of multidimensional poverty that challenges our people and the completion of this estate provides a solution for the beneficiaries.

‘‘The new homeowners who benefit from this estate have taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.

‘‘One of the measures that we have consciously deployed to attack poverty, create prosperity and develop our economy is the aggressive provision of infrastructure nationwide.