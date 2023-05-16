Court grant bail of Islamic cleric Dr Idris Abdul’aziz

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauxhi

The Chief Magisterate Court Number one has granted bail Dr Idris Abdulaziz, Dutsen Tanshi Bauchi-based Islamic cleric

Dr Idtis was remanded in the correctional centre for alleged “public disturbance and inciting public unrest.”

Some Islamic Organisations led by Fitiyanul Isla accused Dr Idris of hate speeches against prominent clerics and Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon him

Dr Idris who is a Chief Imam of the Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat mosque last Monday honoured the police invitation before being charged to court over the allegation.

Counsel to Dr Idris applied for his bail condition and the judge withheld the bail application and ordered that the defendant would be kept in the correctional centre and be made available to the court today Tuesday.

In his ruling to the bail applucation presidinh Chief Magisterate Abdulfatah Baba Sekoni granted bail of Dr Idris at the sum of one million Naira with two sureties one must be a serving Permanent Secretary, and District head who have a landed property worth five million Naira within the jusrisdiction of the court.

He said the sureties most bring two passport photographs and valid means of identification.

Counsel to the Bauchi State Ministry of Justice Barrister Aliyu ibn Idris has applied that the office of the State Anthony General are going to take over the prosecution of the case from the Police, which the Presiding magisterate allowed them and adjourned the case to 24th May 2023 for further mention.

Last month, the cleric in his Ramadan sermon allegedly blasphemed the Prophet. Afterwards, he was criticised by some Islamic scholars.

He was, however, backed by other sections of clerics that his words were nothing but facts.

Related