Two weeks to handover: Benue people celebrate own Governor-elect, Alia, @57

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The people of Benue State, Monday May 15, 2023 celebrate the Governor elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia who turns 57.

The event started with a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Anum, opposite Benue State University first gate.

During the Homily, Rev Fr. Daniel Ugande thanked God for life of Fr. Hyacinth Alia and advised him to make good policies that will be of great benefit to Benue people when he takes over the helm of affairs of the state.

The celebration was capped with a grand reception at City Bay Event Centre, Makurdi where dignified personalities across the length and breadth of Benue took turns to deliver their goodwill messages felicitating with the Governor-Elect on his birth anniversary.

The chairman of the occasion, Barr. Danladi Ochekpa, and other invited guests, appreciated God for His many Graces upon the life of his servant, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and called on the public to offer prayers for the cleric to succeed in the task ahead.

Responding through the House of Representatives Member-elect for Gboko/Tarka, Mrs Regina Akume, Fr. Alia sent his very love to the good people of Benue state, particularly those who have organized his birthday and were celebrating him.

He thanked them for their show of love, and for the effort to bringing everyone on a common page to celebrate him, adding that his birthday celebration is a symbol of unity and he could not take that for granted.

He offered passionate prayers to God to reward everyone, who, in one way or the other has made his birth anniversary very possible, even as he apologized for his absence during the party due to national calls.

Earlier, the CPC chairman, Hon. Benedict Akombu welcomed everyone at the event, saying they were not only celebrating the birthday of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia but were equally celebrating the liberation of Benue State.

