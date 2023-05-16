Biafra struggle still on course, Uwazuruike assures UNPO, UN

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Founder/Leader of Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has assured members of

Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organizations, UNPO, and other United Nations, UN bodies that the task for actualization of Biafra is still on course.

He maintained that no revolutionary struggles has ever failed to achieve its goals and objectives, despite the long time it takes to be achieved.

In a press statement signed to newsmen yesterday, via SMS, on his behalf by his Director of Information/ Senior Special Assistant to BIM/MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, Uwazuruike noted that according to world history, starting a struggle for separation from an existing entity is like one carrying a cross of Calvary.

According to the statement, as the protagonist of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Uwazuruike recalled that in commemoration of the 23rd year of the historic re-declaration of the ‘New Biafra’ at faulks road, Aba, on May 22, 2000, this year’s 2023 Biafra Day celebration is in line with his non-violence principle towards carving out of Biafra as a separate, and independent state from Nigeria.

According to Uwazuruike, I sincerely admit that starting a revolution as I did 23 years ago at faulks road, Aba, Abia state was the most trying times and difficult decision anyone could take in his lifetime and I did it and carried the cross for the sake of the oppressed and marginalized people of Biafra.

Uwazuruike listed some of the activities lined up for this year anniversary celebration to include among other things; to bring to the attention of the Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organizations, UNPO, and other UN bodies to the fact that Biafra struggle for independence from Nigeria was still on course.

Recalling that the United Nations, UN, had in recent years accorded recognition to some nations in Europe with smaller populations, Uwazuruike tasked the world body to avoid being double standard on the issue of Biafra.

‘Free Biafra from Nigeria by doing the needful according to your own laid down principles on self-determination’, Uwazuruike further tasked the world body.

On why he has chosen May 22nd, every year as Biafra Day as against May 30, Uwazuruike declared: “what I re-declared at Aba on May 22nd, 2000 ( 23 years ago) was ‘New Biafra”.

He explained that BIM-MASSOB as the main body genuinely fighting for the emancipation struggle for independent Biafra, is not in conflict with the Biafra of the old, pointing out that every May 30 was set aside by BIM-MASSOB for football matches in memory of the fallen heroes of Biafra.

He disclosed that the name ‘New Biafra’ was derived from the fact that the Biafra of today is different from the Biafra of 1967.

“The Biafra of 1967 according to the Biafran leader, was characterized by violence and led to loss of about 3 million lives while the New Biafra which he started on September 13, 1999, and submitted the Bill of Rights to United Nations on November 1st, 1999 was built on Non-violence and Non- exodus philosophy.

He enjoined all the members of BIM-MASSOB wherever they are found at home or in the Diaspora to celebrate the 23rd anniversary in their various regional offices.

Explaining further, the MASSOB leader said, ” the former Biafra led by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was discontinued after about three years of war (1967 -1970), while the New Biafra is a continuation of the former, with new method, new concept and new ideology”

Uwazuruike who is Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s successor, has repeatedly said that he assured Ndigbo that in order to avoid jeopardizing their huge investments outside Igbo land and loss of lives, that MASSOB had, since inception in 1999, adopted the principle of Non-violence and Non-exodus philosophy to guide the struggle.

Related