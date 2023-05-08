Scandal Rocks Benue Election Tribunal 

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

Allegations of compromise and financial inducement is currently threatening the outcome of the petition filed by the People Democratic Party ( PDP), challenging the emergence of Hyacinth Alia as the governor-elect of Benue state.

There are indications, according to sources, that the APC leadership in Benue State is working behind the curtains to compromise the petition filed by Rt. Hon Titus Uba, the PDP governorship candidate in the just concluded elections.

Multiple sources close to the people’s Democratic Party ( PDP), the major opposition party told our Correspondent that, worried by the weight of evidence and exhibits retrieved during the election in Benue State, APC foot soldiers saddled with the task of ensuring that Uba’s petition fails are bragging that they have perfected plans to rubbish the petition.

The sources which pleaded anonymity disclosed that they have concluded plans to puncture the petition of the PDP by claiming that the APC Deputy Governor-elect, Sam Ode did not falsify any document but rather, the claims by the PDP were incorrect, to cast wrinkles on the exhibits.

While it could not be independently confirmed, there are speculations that officials of the Federal High Court, Abuja were promised the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million (150,000,000.00) naira if they are ready to disclaim the letter from the court as a “forged” one.

Already, our sources confided that the secret deal has raised the hopes of inner members of the Alia/Ode who, before now, were in a panic mode that their victory at the polls would not stand.

Alia was reported to have expressed anger and disappointment in Sam Ode whom he blamed for what is likely to lead to the nullification of their election.

Ode is accused of forging the court affidavit which he submitted to INEC while filing his submitted to INEC while filing his papers as the APC deputy governorship candidate.

“We will continue to beam our searchlights on the APC camp and officials of the election tribunal and will promptly inform the public when and if the balance of N100 million is paid to the court officials, to induce them to disclaim their own documents”, said a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, in Benue State.

