APC Chieftain, Ayom tips Akume for SGF in Tinubu’s cabinet

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Moses Ayom, extolled the Senator George Akume to the success of the party in the just concluded presidential election which there up the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the chieftain and made available to journalists on Monday, Ayom said George Akume who is the APC leader in Benue state brought his leadership prowess to bear on the task and did not waver until he delivered the party at the polls in the just concluded elections.

He urged the president elect to consider Akume for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) or in the alternative, appoint him to the office of Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President saying the appointment of Senator Akume at this point was a sacred duty.

Recall that Bishop Alli John Alli under the auspices of Clerics Congress of Nigeria, (CCN), and Middle Belt Bishops Conference (MBBC) had called on Tinubu to consider Ayom for the position of Minister.

But Ayom noted that at the moment his desire was for the President-elect to appoint Akume who is currently the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as SGF or CoS to the President.

Ayom who was on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to China along with Aliko Dangote for the inaugural Business meeting where he was named the Outstanding Advocate (Ambassador) of China/Nigeria bilateral relations said he would prefer to focus his energy on the task of working with the Chinese to boost the nation’s economy in areas of concern.

“I am highly honoured and sincerely appreciate this group for making a case for me to be considered for ministerial appointment before the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“I want to believe they did that in good fate based on their assessment of my person, my contributions to the party especially in the last general elections and my experience and bold step in my struggles for the actualisation of a Middle Belt Presidency and many other considerations using their own parameters.

“I will rather demand and passionately appeal to the incoming President that, Sen. Dr. George Akume, be considered for the position of Secretary of the Government of the Federation or Chief of Staff to the President.

“Sen. George Akume is my leader and mentor, he made me who I am today just as he has made so many other people. Akume was also the one who brought me into our great party, the APC. He has done so much for me and I cannot deny it.”

Ayom said to add to that “Both Akume and the President-elect have a very special relationship first as former governors, leaders of our party and critical stakeholders. Therefore, if Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints Sen. Dr. George Akume, they will work better because they know each other closely.

Whike appreciating the CCN for making a case for him, Ayom urged them to pray for Nigeria and for the President-elect, so that there will be smooth transition where his request of appointing Akume into the cabinet would be granted.