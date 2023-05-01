Soludo Truncates Foreign Trip to Attend Iwuanyanwu’s Swearing-in As Ohaneze Ndigbo PG

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday, made a surprise but commendable appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The event which held at the Enugu’s Banquet Hall, during a meeting of Ohanaeze Imeobi, was graced by many dignitaries, including past and present governors and governors-elect from the southeastern Nigeria, as well as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi.

Like Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma who were all represented by their deputies at the event, many people assumed that Governor Soludo would also send a representative at the event, having traveled out of country few days to the occasion.

The Governor, however, wowed everyone as he made a surprise appearance at the event, which made him the only serving Governor from another southeastern state who attended the event by himself, aside the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

It was later gathered that Governor Soludo cut short his foreign trip and returned to Nigeria on Sunday, just to attend the event by himself. Recall also that Chief Iwuanyanwu was also physically present at the occasion of Governor Soludo’s one-year (in office) anniversary celebration, which held in March.

While commending Governor Soludo for truncating his foreign trip to attend his swearing-in ceremony, Chief Iwuanyanwu said the Governor had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the homeland.

“Thank you Governor Soludo for cutting short your Business Meeting outside the country to Attend The Ohaneze Imeobi Meeting in Enugu. This shows your unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the homeland,” Iwuanyanwu said in a short note of commendation he penned on his social media handle.

Aside those earlier mentioned, other dignitaries who graced the occasion include former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Adolphus Wabara; former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, the governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mba, among others.

